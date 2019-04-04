More charges laid in $80K fentanyl seizure: Guelph police

Guelph police say more charges have been laid after officers seized $80,000 worth of fentanyl last month.

Police arrested two men on March 20 after carrying out two overnight search warrants in the city’s west end.

In an update on Wednesday, Guelph police announced 17 more charges were laid between the two suspects, who are both still in custody.

Police also said a 28-year-old woman was arrested as part of the investigation. She has been charged with various drug and stolen property offences.

During the search warrants, police said they found 266 grams of purple and blue fentanyl, along with Canadian and American currency, two crossbows, a police baton and pepper spray.

Officers also recovered $2,000 worth of stolen property.

In relation to the investigation, two people were also arrested and charged with possession of about $9,500 worth of blue fentanyl on March 15.

