April 3, 2019 1:12 pm

Guelph police’s property-crime BEAT team makes 4 arrests in 1 day

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

The BEAT team was established to combat a rise in property crime in the city.

Guelph police‘s new BEAT team continue to make arrests after its inception earlier this year, with the latest charges being laid on Tuesday.

The property-crime task force that was established in January made four arrests on Tuesday in two separate investigations.

Officers spotted a wanted man on a bike in the area of Conroy Crescent and College Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the 26-year-old was arrested on charges related to a theft at the University of Guelph on Monday, a pair of car thefts on March 28 and a break-in on Aug. 7, 2018.

Meanwhile, another investigation by the BEAT team led to the arrest of a man on Carden Street on Tuesday.

Police said the 35-year-old had 14 grams of crystal meth on him, along with break-in tools and stolen IDs.

During a search of the man’s apartment on Conroy Crescent, police say they found stolen items including an E-bike and more IDs.

Police said a small amount of drugs were found as well, and two women inside the apartment were also arrested.

The pilot program is made up of five officers who have been pulled from different units and dedicated to issues such as break-ins and vehicle thefts.

