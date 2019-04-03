Guelph police’s property-crime BEAT team makes 4 arrests in 1 day

Guelph police‘s new BEAT team continue to make arrests after its inception earlier this year, with the latest charges being laid on Tuesday.

The property-crime task force that was established in January made four arrests on Tuesday in two separate investigations.

Officers spotted a wanted man on a bike in the area of Conroy Crescent and College Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the 26-year-old was arrested on charges related to a theft at the University of Guelph on Monday, a pair of car thefts on March 28 and a break-in on Aug. 7, 2018.

Meanwhile, another investigation by the BEAT team led to the arrest of a man on Carden Street on Tuesday.

Police said the 35-year-old had 14 grams of crystal meth on him, along with break-in tools and stolen IDs.

During a search of the man’s apartment on Conroy Crescent, police say they found stolen items including an E-bike and more IDs.

Police said a small amount of drugs were found as well, and two women inside the apartment were also arrested.

The BEAT team was established to combat a rise in property crime in the city.

The pilot program is made up of five officers who have been pulled from different units and dedicated to issues such as break-ins and vehicle thefts.