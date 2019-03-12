New Guelph police unit aims to return stolen items to rightful owners

Guelph police are hoping to return hundreds of reportedly stolen items that were recently seized by a newly formed unit specializing in property theft.

Police said the BEAT Team was created in January as a pilot project in response to a significant rise in break-ins and auto thefts.

READ MORE: Guelph police launch BEAT project to combat property crime

Only five officers make up the unit, but they are already making a difference and producing results.

Since January, the BEAT Team has made several arrests and seized a substantial amount of property, including computers, watches, sunglasses, power tools and designer bags.

Most recently, officers arrested two men and a woman after carrying out a search warrant on Edinburgh Road South on Feb. 28.

Other significant search warrants carried out include one on Waterloo Avenue on Feb. 9 and another back in January.

READ MORE: Death at Guelph motel not considered suspicious: police

Police said the BEAT Team has had some luck in returning the stolen property to its owners, but officers are still asking for more theft victims to come forward.

Have you had property stolen recently? Check out the photos on the GPS website https://t.co/cvVSg35tZv load times may be slow due to volume of pics #PrideServiceTrust — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) March 12, 2019

They have posted a series of slideshows of the seized items on their website and are asking owners to contact Det. Sgt. Carrie Gale at cgale@guelphpolice.ca.

A police spokesperson said authorities have hundreds of items and that anyone who makes a claim will need a police report number or something to prove that they are the rightful owner.

Owners may also be asked to describe a unique feature of the item and will have to sign some sort of declaration once they claim the property.