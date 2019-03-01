3 people arrested after 3 stolen motorcycles found in Guelph raid: police

Guelph police say a “substantial amount” of stolen property has been found after officers executed a search warrant at a townhouse on Edinburgh Road South on Thursday.

Police said three motorcycles that had been stolen from Waterloo were recovered, along with computers, high-end watches, sunglasses and a bulletproof vest.

Several units were involved in the operation including members from the drug and tactical units, along with the High Enforcement Action Team (HEAT) and the newly-established Break and Enter and Auto Thefts Team (BEAT).

Three people from Guelph are facing a long list of charges.

A 24-year-old man, 38-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are all charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police said once the stolen property has been itemized and catalogued, they will publish photos so potential owners can claim them.

BELOW: Vehicle theft often linked to sophisticated crime rings