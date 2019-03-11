Death at Guelph motel not considered suspicious: police

Guelph police say a death at a north-end motel that happened on Sunday is not considered suspicious.

Police and paramedics were called to the Wayfare Motel near Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street at around 11 a.m. for reports of a medical emergency.

Police said that officers began a death investigation as a result of the call but did not provide any details about the incident.

READ MORE: Guelph police searching for suspect in downtown stabbing

In an update on Monday, police said the investigation has determined that the death is not suspicious and officers have cleared away from the scene.

No other information was released.

The motel was completely taped off on Sunday and Monday, and the forensic identification unit was on scene.

Sudden death investigation – update https://t.co/rVDodujdld — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) March 11, 2019