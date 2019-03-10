Guelph police investigating sudden death at north-end motel

Guelph police say they are investigating a sudden death that happened on Sunday at a north-end motel.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street at around 11 a.m. for reports of a medical emergency.

READ MORE: Former Guelph, Woodstock police officer, 35, loses battle with ALS

Police said that officers began a death investigation as a result of the call but did not provide any details about the incident.

No information has been provided about the victim.

Police said all death investigations are treated as suspicious until proven otherwise.

Sudden death investigation https://t.co/LKPy514yNI — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) March 10, 2019

The motel was completely taped off, and the forensic identification unit was on scene for most of the day.

READ MORE: OPP to conduct distracted driving campaign this March Break

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7530.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.