Former Guelph, Woodstock police officer, 35, loses battle with ALS

Police officers in Guelph, Woodstock and around southern Ontario are mourning the loss of Const. Jason Geerts who died on Friday, after a two-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Geerts was a member of the Woodstock Police Service since 2015, having previously served with Guelph police.

He was 35-years-old and leaves behind a wife and two sons.

In a statement, Guelph police said Geerts or “Gertzy” joined the Guelph Police Service in 2008, fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.

“He was constantly referred to as the ‘life of any party’ and ‘one loud Dutchman,'” the statement read. “Growing up on a dairy farm, Jason knew the value of hard work and transferred this into his everyday life.

“He also knew the value of having a close, loving family and many friendships — a testament to how he was raised.”

Geerts graduated the police foundations program at Fanshawe College in 2004, and met his wife, Brandie, while working as a security officer at the London Health Sciences Centre in 2002.

They would marry in August 2009.

“He had a passion for sports, especially hockey, the Toronto Maple Leafs, fishing, two-stepping, and most importantly, making people laugh,” the post stated.

After seven years with Guelph police, Geerts transferred to Woodstock police so he could be closer to his family.

Just prior to being diagnosed with ALS in 2016, he was promoted to detective.

GPS Flag at Half Mast as Past Member Loses Battle to ALS https://t.co/f7mtsoWL3O — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) March 9, 2019

Geerts was also a member of the Canadian Force Naval Reserve for 12 years, before retiring in 2014.

Guelph police said he was surrounded by those closest to him when passed away.

“Jason fought courageously and inspirationally against his ALS diagnosis for the past two years but unfortunately his body simply had enough,” police stated.

Our thoughts are with Jason’s family, friends and all who knew him. https://t.co/QYVITDnEuG — Gord Cobey (@ChiefCobey) March 9, 2019

On behalf of @WRPSToday, extending our condolences on the passing of Constable Geerts after a valiant battle with ALS. Fond memories of his smile, laughter & pride of serving as a police officer. Thoughts with his family. https://t.co/NB7Ar8dL7U — Bryan M. Larkin (@Chief_BLarkin) March 9, 2019

The flags at Guelph police headquarters will be flown at half-mast.

“Jason’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with,” police said.

Former Guelph police chief and current Waterloo region police chief Bryan Larkin offered his condolences.

“Fond memories of his smile, laughter and pride of serving as a police officer. Thoughts with his family,” he posted on Twitter.

The Woodstock Police Services Board, Chief Renton and the members of the Woodstock Police Service send our condolences to the family of Constable Jason Geerts who passed away today following a courageous battle with ALS. Jason will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/AmZGwKBKFo — Woodstock Police (@Woodstock_PS) March 8, 2019

#OPP extending our deepest condolences to all family members & friends along with our fellow brothers and sisters of the Woodstock Police Service. Rest Easy my friend. Jason Geerts aka Gertzy, you will be missed. @Woodstock_PS @ALSCanada ^es pic.twitter.com/b2icFoxGVE — OPP West (@OPP_WR) March 8, 2019

The St Thomas Police Service has lowered our flags to honour Woodstock Police Constable Jason Geerts and his battle with ALS. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. @Woodstock_PS @STPSmedia pic.twitter.com/GXMAXem7od — Officer in Charge (@OicStps) March 9, 2019