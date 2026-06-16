Metro Vancouver outside workers’ strike called off as mediated talks to begin

The union representing more than 700 Metro Vancouver outside workers says it has agreed to resume talks with the employer with mediation from the B.C. Labour Relations Board.
A statement late Monday from the Greater Vancouver Regional District Employees’ Union says it is waiting on mediation dates.
Get daily National news
Union head Jesse Medeiros called it a welcome first step after weeks of rotating job action by members.
Earlier Monday, union members — with the exception of essential-service staff — took part in a full-scale strike that has since been called off.
- Province launches free transit for youth pilot project in Selkirk
- Minister says MPs must ‘choose’ victims by fast-tracking lawful access bill
- Halifax tenant says building was partly demolished while she waited for tenancy ruling
- Sister of 5 children killed in Ontario crash shares grief ‘beyond words’
The update comes after Metro Vancouver said it learned the union had agreed to mediation and called it a practical step toward an agreement.
The union’s last contract expired in December 2024, and sticking points have included safety, recruitment and retention, and contracting out.
Write a comment