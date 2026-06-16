Metro Vancouver outside workers’ strike called off as mediated talks to begin

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The union representing more than 700 Metro Vancouver outside workers says it has agreed to resume talks with the employer with mediation from the B.C. Labour Relations Board.

A statement late Monday from the Greater Vancouver Regional District Employees’ Union says it is waiting on mediation dates.

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Union head Jesse Medeiros called it a welcome first step after weeks of rotating job action by members.

Earlier Monday, union members — with the exception of essential-service staff — took part in a full-scale strike that has since been called off.

The update comes after Metro Vancouver said it learned the union had agreed to mediation and called it a practical step toward an agreement.

The union’s last contract expired in December 2024, and sticking points have included safety, recruitment and retention, and contracting out.