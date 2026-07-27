Advocates brace for possible influx of Haitian asylum seekers as U.S. protections end

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Organizations that support asylum seekers in Montreal say they are preparing for a potential increase in demand after the United States ended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 300,000 Haitians.

Advocates warn the change leaves many Haitians vulnerable to detention or deportation despite ongoing violence and instability in their home country.

“Now 350,000 people are officially non-status or illegal, so it’s going to be a fair game for ICE and Haitians are gonna be the first ones targeted,” said Frantz André of the Action Committee for People Without Status.

TPS, which had allowed Haitians to live and work legally in the U.S. on a temporary basis, officially expired Monday. The measure also affected approximately 6,000 Syrians.

Immigration and refugee lawyer Fedora Mathieu called the decision “inhumane,” pointing to the security crisis in Haiti, where gang violence has displaced thousands and left many residents living in fear.

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“They have to flee because otherwise, if they are at the wrong place, at the wrong time, they’re gonna get killed,” Mathieu said.

Community groups in Montreal believe some Haitians who lose protected status in the U.S. may try to come to Canada to avoid deportation. However, legal barriers remain.

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Under the Safe Third Country Agreement, most refugee claimants who arrive at the Canada-U.S. border must seek asylum in the first country where they arrived. Exceptions exist for some groups, including unaccompanied minors and people with close family members in Canada.

Mathieu said recent federal legislation has further limited options for people crossing irregularly and later making refugee claims.

1:52 Over 300,000 Haitians face prospect of being sent back after US ends protected status

Advocates nevertheless fear some Haitians may still attempt to enter Canada through unofficial routes, creating opportunities for human smugglers.

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“Yes. They’re asking thousands of dollars. However, stopping two groups, there will be 10 more because there is a huge demand,” André said.

Legal experts argue Canada should take additional measures to protect people affected by the end of TPS. Julia Sande, a lawyer with Amnesty International, said Ottawa should withdraw from the Safe Third Country Agreement.

“Canada is violating the rights of people by sending them back to the States, knowing there’s a real risk,” Sande said.

Some advocates are also calling on the federal government to create a special program for Haitians leaving the United States, noting that many have lived there for years and are skilled workers.

They argue Canada has a responsibility to provide protection to those facing the prospect of being returned to Haiti amid the country’s ongoing crisis.