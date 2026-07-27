Kelowna businesses see economic boost as BC Summer Games draw thousands

Send this page to someone via email

The opening of the 2026 BC Summer Games brought more than athletic competition to Kelowna. It also delivered a welcome boost to local businesses as thousands of athletes, families and spectators descended on the city for the four-day event.

For restaurants such as Kelly O’Bryan’s Neighbourhood Restaurant, the influx of visitors translated into a busy weekend.

“It means everything to us … We all depend on it,” said Angel Dutchak, one of the restaurant’s managers. “We’ve definitely been feeling the impact of having the games in town. We’ve seen quite a few parents [of athletes]. We’ve seen some athletes going in.”

Story continues below advertisement

The games, last hosted in Kelowna 18 years ago, welcomed approximately 2,600 athletes from across British Columbia.

Organizers say that number was only part of the story as competitors were accompanied by family members and supporters.

“Most of these athletes have a trail of family members who will come here to cheer them on, so you could probably quadruple that number,” said Devin Rubadeau, president of the 2026 BC Summer Games.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Rubadeau said based on previous Summer Games, the economic impact would likely be more than $2 million.

Beyond the immediate economic benefits, organizers believe the event could leave a lasting tourism legacy.

“I think that the ongoing continuing impact of people having experienced our community and then wanting to come back over and over again. How many people came here for the very first Summer Games and said, ‘Hey, you know what? I think our summer plans from now on include Kelowna,'” Rubadeau said. “That’s a big deal.”

2:09 Touchdown Kelowna projects local business boost

The event was widely viewed as a success, with hundreds of volunteers helping make the games possible.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the opening day was not without challenges.

Smoke from wildfires burning outside the Okanagan drifted into Kelowna, creating some of the worst air quality in the world and raising concerns about whether events would be affected.

“At the stadium, it’s really bad … hopefully they don’t cancel it,” Dennis Marchant, one of the athletes’ parents, had said on opening day.

Smoke forced some changes to the opening ceremonies, but conditions improved by Friday and the competition proceeded as planned.

While the 2026 BC Summer Games have wrapped up, the Okanagan won’t have to wait long before welcoming the event back to the region.

“The next Summer Games two years from now will be in Penticton,” Rubadeau said.

Planning for the 2028 games is expected to begin soon.

2:08 Could Kelowna’s short-term rental restrictions be lifted in time for tourist season?