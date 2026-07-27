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Canada

Kelowna businesses see economic boost as BC Summer Games draw thousands

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted July 27, 2026 9:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Summer Games a success for Kelowna’s local economy'
BC Summer Games a success for Kelowna’s local economy
The B.C. Summer Games brought thousands of visitors to the Okanagan this weekend. The event kicked off under a smoke and air quality warning, but officials say the games gave a multi-million dollar boost to the local economy. Klaudia Van Emmerik has more.
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The opening of the 2026 BC Summer Games brought more than athletic competition to Kelowna. It also delivered a welcome boost to local businesses as thousands of athletes, families and spectators descended on the city for the four-day event.

For restaurants such as Kelly O’Bryan’s Neighbourhood Restaurant, the influx of visitors translated into a busy weekend.

“It means everything to us … We all depend on it,” said Angel Dutchak, one of the restaurant’s managers. “We’ve definitely been feeling the impact of having the games in town. We’ve seen quite a few parents [of athletes]. We’ve seen some athletes going in.”
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The games, last hosted in Kelowna 18 years ago, welcomed approximately 2,600 athletes from across British Columbia.

Organizers say that number was only part of the story as competitors were accompanied by family members and supporters.

“Most of these athletes have a trail of family members who will come here to cheer them on, so you could probably quadruple that number,” said Devin Rubadeau, president of the 2026 BC Summer Games.

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Rubadeau said based on previous Summer Games, the economic impact would likely be more than $2 million.

Beyond the immediate economic benefits, organizers believe the event could leave a lasting tourism legacy.

“I think that the ongoing continuing impact of people having experienced our community and then wanting to come back over and over again. How many people came here for the very first Summer Games and said, ‘Hey, you know what? I think our summer plans from now on include Kelowna,'” Rubadeau said. “That’s a big deal.”

Click to play video: 'Touchdown Kelowna projects local business boost'
Touchdown Kelowna projects local business boost

The event was widely viewed as a success, with hundreds of volunteers helping make the games possible.

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However, the opening day was not without challenges.

Smoke from wildfires burning outside the Okanagan drifted into Kelowna, creating some of the worst air quality in the world and raising concerns about whether events would be affected.

“At the stadium, it’s really bad … hopefully they don’t cancel it,” Dennis Marchant, one of the athletes’ parents, had said on opening day.

Smoke forced some changes to the opening ceremonies, but conditions improved by Friday and the competition proceeded as planned.

While the 2026 BC Summer Games have wrapped up, the Okanagan won’t have to wait long before welcoming the event back to the region.

“The next Summer Games two years from now will be in Penticton,” Rubadeau said.

Planning for the 2028 games is expected to begin soon.

Click to play video: 'Could Kelowna’s short-term rental restrictions be lifted in time for tourist season?'
Could Kelowna’s short-term rental restrictions be lifted in time for tourist season?

 

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