April 3, 2019 10:48 am

2 Kitchener residents arrested in Guelph home invasion: police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say three people are facing charges following a reported home invasion on Tuesday morning.

Guelph police say three people have been arrested following a reported home invasion in the city’s east end on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the home on Auden Road at around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

Police said a man and two women broke into the house and robbed the residents at knifepoint.

Several items were taken, but no injuries were reported, according to police.

The suspects, who knew the victims, were later located and arrested, police said in a news release.

A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman from Kitchener, along with a 28-year-old woman from Guelph, face several charges, including robbery with a weapon.

Police said drug charges were also laid against two of the suspects after officers found methamphetamine during their arrests.

Police are still looking for information into the incident. The lead investigator can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7365.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

