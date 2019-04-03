Second suspect arrested in alleged armed kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu

York Regional Police say a second suspect has been arrested in the alleged armed kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu in Markham last month.

Police said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Brampton on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear in a Newmarket court on Wednesday. Police said his name will be released following his court appearance.

The arrest comes one day after police announced that another suspect, Abdullahi Adan of Toronto, surrendered to police on Monday night.

Police are still seeking two suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Lu that occurred in an underground condominium parking garage near Highway 7 and Birchmount Road on March 23.

Lu was later found walking outside of a home in Gravenhurst, Ont., north of Toronto on March 26.

