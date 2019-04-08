Edmonton fire investigators searching for cause of north-end fire

The investigation is ongoing into a Sunday night fire in north-central Edmonton.

Fire crews were called to the area of 122 Avenue and 97 Street around 10:30 p.m., where a home was filled with smoke when they arrived.

READ MORE: Crews battle massive house fire in north Edmonton

Crews were forced to fight the fire from the outside.

“They had difficulties gaining entry. There was a lot of debris inside the house so they found fighting the fire from the outside was a little bit safer,” Edmonton Fire Rescue District Chief Leonard Mushtuk said.

“Nobody was inside. The occupants made their way out, and crews have been working hard to extinguish from the outside and they’re just gaining entry inside where they can effectively work safely.”

READ MORE: Frigid temperatures prove difficult for Edmonton firefighters

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.