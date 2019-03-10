2 people sent to hospital after north Edmonton garage fire

Two people were sent to hospital Sunday afternoon with undisclosed injuries following a fire at a north Edmonton home.

Firefighters were called to a house on 160 Avenue and 128 Street after reports of heavy smoke coming from the garage.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the garage and found two residents who needed medical help.

District Chief Todd Weiss with Edmonton Fire Rescue said the fire was under control within about 10 minutes and firefighters managed to keep it from spreading inside the house.

Weiss said there was minimal damage to the exterior of the house.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire as well as a damage estimate.