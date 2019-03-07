Canada
March 7, 2019 12:35 am

Downtown Edmonton hotel partially evacuated after heavy smoke reported in sauna

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue logo.

Facebook/Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Firefighters were called to downtown Edmonton’s Sutton Place Hotel on Wednesday night after they were called about heavy smoke coming from a sauna.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said 11 fire units were deployed to the high-rise hotel, which is located at 101 Street between 102A Avenue and 103 Avenue, shortly after 10 p.m.

Floors above the sauna were being evacuated, according to the spokesperson. However, they did not confirm whether there was an actual fire.

More to come…

