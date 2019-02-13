Downtown Edmonton fire prompts lane closure on Jasper Avenue

Firefighters closed a lane of downtown Edmonton’s Jasper Avenue on Wednesday night after a fire broke out in a commercial space.

A Global News crew was at the scene at Jasper Avenue and 108 Street just before 7:30 p.m. and it appeared the fire broke out at Spa Shoe Repair.

Firefighters were seen breaking the business’ glass door to gain access to the building and smoke was visible at neighbouring businesses as well.

One lane of westbound Jasper Avenue was closed between 106 Street and 107 Street as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Firefighters could be seen tearing apart the roof in an attempt to get at the blaze.

About eight fire trucks were at the scene as of about 7:30 p.m.

A fire official later confirmed to Global News that the fire did break out in the shoe repair shop, but said no other businesses were damaged.

No injuries were reported and the fire was declared out at 7:35 p.m.

In total, 26 firefighters responded to the call, the official said. It was not clear when Jasper Avenue would be fully reopened.

