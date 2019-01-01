New Year’s Day fire sends Edmonton homeowner to hospital

One person was taken to hospital after a New Year’s Day fire in Edmonton’s south end.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the initial call came in at around 11 a.m. about a fire in the crawl space of a home in the area of 34 Avenue and 85 Street in the Lee Ridge neighbourhood.

Fire services said six crews were able to get the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

“They opened up the exterior wall at the crawl space, found that there was smoke and fire in there and extinguished the fire,” fire chief Jim Solkowski said.

“They really didn’t see flame at the beginning so they found the hotspots with the ticks and proceeded to put the hotspots out.”

The homeowner was taken to hospital with undermined injuries, fire officials said.