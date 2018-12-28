Thick plumes of smoke in east Edmonton caused by flaring, not fire: officials

Some people driving in and around Edmonton became concerned on Friday after huge, thick plumes of black smoke wafted through parts of the city. However, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the haze was not from a massive blaze but from an oil sector facility.
“We’ve received many calls about black smoke on the east side of the city,” the fire department tweeted Friday afternoon. “Please be advised that this is not a fire, but flaring from a refinery.”
A number of Twitter users took to social media to express their concern about the clouds of smoke.
“That’s insane if that’s flaring,” said someone with the Twitter handle @PattiMar13.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services did not say which refinery was causing the smoke.
