Crews battle massive house fire in north Edmonton
Firefighters were trying to bring a house fire in north Edmonton under control Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received multiple calls about a house fire near 124 Avenue and 90 Street at about 1:45 p.m.
When crews arrived on scene a few minutes later, they found a house that was engulfed in flames.
Seven fire units were working on the blaze as of 2:30 p.m.
Motorists along Yellowhead Trail noticed thick plumes of smoke drifting across the road and obscuring visibility.
— more to come…
