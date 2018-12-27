Crews battle massive house fire in north Edmonton

Firefighters were trying to bring a house fire in north Edmonton under control Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received multiple calls about a house fire near 124 Avenue and 90 Street at about 1:45 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene a few minutes later, they found a house that was engulfed in flames.

Seven fire units were working on the blaze as of 2:30 p.m.

Motorists along Yellowhead Trail noticed thick plumes of smoke drifting across the road and obscuring visibility.

