Canada
December 27, 2018 5:00 pm
Updated: December 27, 2018 5:41 pm

Crews battle massive house fire in north Edmonton

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Video of smoke captured by someone travelling on Edmonton's Yellowhead Trail on Dec. 27, 2018. The smoke is believed to have come from a house fire in the area of 124 Avenue and 90 Street.

Firefighters were trying to bring a house fire in north Edmonton under control Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received multiple calls about a house fire near 124 Avenue and 90 Street at about 1:45 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene a few minutes later, they found a house that was engulfed in flames.

Seven fire units were working on the blaze as of 2:30 p.m.

Motorists along Yellowhead Trail noticed thick plumes of smoke drifting across the road and obscuring visibility.

— more to come… 

View photos from the fire in the gallery below.

EdmontonHouseFireDecember27A

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a house fire near 124 Avenue and 90 Street on Dec. 27, 2018.

Dean Twardzik/ Global News
EdmontonHouseFireDecember27C

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a house fire near 124 Avenue and 90 Street on Dec. 27, 2018.

Dean Twardzik/ Global News
EdmontonHouseFireDecember27B

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a house fire near 124 Avenue and 90 Street on Dec. 27, 2018.

Dean Twardzik/ Global News
EdmontonHouseFireDec27D

Smoke is seen in the area of Yellowhead Trail and 90 Street on Dec. 27, 2018.

Supplied to Global News

