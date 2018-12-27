Canada
December 27, 2018 1:12 pm
Updated: December 27, 2018 1:13 pm

Fatal Edmonton group home fire ‘was accidental’; cause undetermined

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Dec. 24: Viewer video captured a serious house fire in west Edmonton that sent four people to hospital.

A deadly blaze at an adult group home in early in the morning on Dec. 24 “was accidental,” Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said Thursday.

However, investigators said the exact cause could not be determined.

Total damage estimate is $300,000 — $275,000 to the home and $25,000 to its contents.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, flames could be seen spewing out of the windows of the home on 90 Avenue and 166 Street.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said two men were taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, while another man and a woman were in serious condition.

Early Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said one of the people taken to hospital had since died.

Watch: One person is dead and three others are injured following an early morning house fire in west Edmonton on Monday. Kim Smith reports. (Dec. 24) 

Alberta Health said the group home is operated by McMann, a not-for-profit social service agency.

The agency confirmed it is a “shared residential house with three adults with disabilities, with support staff.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Alberta government said that “in addition to the investigations conducted by police and the fire department, we will be conducting a review of this agency and its policies. This will include a review of their staffing ratios, training and safety procedures.”

