4 people in hospital after Christmas Eve house fire in Edmonton

A west Edmonton house fire early Monday morning has resulted in four people being taken to hospital with various injuries.

Video showed flames spewing out of the windows of the home on 90 Avenue near 165 Street shortly before 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Video showed flames spewing out of the windows of the home on 90 Avenue near 165 Street shortly before 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said three men and one woman were taken to hospital.

District chief Gary Gamble said two of the men were in cardiac arrest, while the other man was struggling to breath.

“They were successful in finding them quickly. I think they heard one of the tenants inside was coughing, so he was easy to find. They did a primary search of the home and they found the other two that were inside.” Gamble said.

“I believe the caller that called the call in, she was like a support staff on scene and she’s getting checked out by AHS as well.”

Neighbour Ben Zubieto said he was still awake when he heard a loud scream coming from outside his home.

Zubieto said he saw the fire from this window so he ran outside and helped the woman who was screaming call 911.

“I saw part of the roof was burning, and when I came out, flames were already coming out of the windows too,” Zubieto said.

“She was saying her clients are still inside, ‘There are three people inside,’ and she kept yelling and screaming,” Zubieto said. “She was out of focus, still in shock and probably traumatized by the situation.”

The conditions of the three men taken to hospital are unknown at this time.

Fire crews remained on scene several hours after the fire.