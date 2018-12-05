Police investigating fire at restaurant in Edmonton strip mall

Fire crews were called to a fire at a business in an Edmonton strip mall at 121 Avenue and 90 Street at 8:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived on scene five minutes later, they found a working fire at the Zar Zor restaurant.

Six crews were on scene and they evacuated the business next door and had the fire under control by 8:51 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Edmonton Police Service has been called in to investigate along with fire investigators.

No cause or damage estimate has been determined.