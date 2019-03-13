Fire crews battle blaze at Edmonton Waste Management Centre

Only essential staff remained at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre on Wednesday morning as crews worked to douse a fire that sparked Tuesday night.

Edmonton fire crews were called to the site in the city’s northeast just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find flames and a lot of smoke coming from a large outdoor pile of waste that included electronics, a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said Wednesday.

The fire was contained to one pile Wednesday morning but was not considered under control as of 10:30 a.m.

The water supply at the site proved to be a challenge for fire crews. Maya Filipovic with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were working with two fire hydrants, one of which is located further away from the fire.

Crews used a system called a relay to pump water through several trucks over a 1.5-kilometre distance to the fire, Filipovic explained.

No injuries have been reported.

Filipovic said air quality is not a concern. However, a HAZMAT crew is on the scene to monitor the winds.

The Edmonton Waste Management Centre is located just east of Anthony Henday Drive and north of Highway 16.