Suspect arrested after trying to get police to pass her while driving slowly near Peachland

Police are investigating whether drug use was involved in a bizarre turn of events on an Okanagan highway that ended with what can only be described as the opposite of a high-speed chase.

On Saturday morning, police said officers were tracking a suspect after she blew past “a traffic stop with another vehicle along Highway 97 south of Peachland” at a “very high rate of speed.”

RCMP said they believed at the time the same woman driving a red Ford F350 was also connected to “a report of an attempted car-jacking near Renfrew Road, in Peachland.”

There is no word on whether the woman is considered a suspect in the attempted carjacking.

Police found the truck, that was originally headed north, as it was driving in the opposite direction between Peachland and Summerland.

“While travelling below the posted speed limit, the suspect unknowingly flagged [an] unmarked police cars to pass her,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a media release.

RCMP said police surrounded the vehicle as the woman first tried to back away and then climbed out the truck’s window.

“Our officers were forced to box the suspect vehicle in after the driver attempted to reverse and flee,” O’Donaghey said.

“Once the vehicle was immobilized the female driver climbed out of her passenger side window in an effort to further evade police capture. She was taken into police custody a short distance away.”

RCMP said they found drug paraphernalia in the truck and brought in a drug recognition expert.

The Kamloops woman could be facing charges.

Police looking for witnesses to come forward.