‘Something out of the movies’: Dramatic dash cam video captures suspect fleeing from Calgary police

A dramatic scene in northwest Calgary was captured on dash cam video by a Global News viewer Saturday afternoon.

Parth Bamania said he was out running errands when he heard a loud bang.

The sound came from a white van hitting another car in a busy intersection on the Trans-Canada Highway at the entrance to the North Hill Centre shopping complex.

“It was a red light and he just hit the person going straight through, so T-boned the person,” Bamania said. “We started panicking like, ‘What happened? What happened?’”

The video showed the white van hitting a curb before stopping on the median. The driver gets out and runs away with police just seconds behind.

Police said the man was arrested with the help of a HAWCS helicopter.

Officers told Global News the man was wanted on several outstanding warrants and is now facing a long string of charges.

It’s alleged the man had stolen the van a day earlier from a nearby residential street.

The incident has left Bamania shaken. He said it’s lucky no one was seriously injured.

“It was pretty shocking,” he said. “Something out of the movies.”

Bamania said he filled out a police report and provided his dash cam video to police to assist with the investigation.

