Video shows Alberta RCMP pulling driver from car after low-speed highway pursuit

RCMP in Alberta executed an unusual arrest on Tuesday afternoon following a “slow-speed pursuit” along the QEII Highway.

Video sent to Global News shows several vehicles driving slowly along the highway behind a number of RCMP vehicles with lights flashing which were in pursuit of a silver-grey Volkswagen Jetta.

As the chase continues, the suspect vehicle starts smoking before pulling over to the right-hand side of the road into the grassy ditch, where it continues to drive erratically.

Then it finally comes to a stop near a highway sign, several RCMP officers are seen getting out of their vehicles and approaching the car.

The driver is then pulled through the driver-side window onto the ground and arrested.

RCMP said Wednesday that a vehicle matching the description of the one seen in the video was seen driving erratically along the highway at about 2:49 p.m.

When an officer from the Blackfalds RCMP detachment tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled and kept driving dangerously, police said. According to RCMP spokesperson Laurel Scott, the vehicle was reportedly weaving back and forth between the centre line, in and out of the ditch and driving close to the median.

During the incident, RCMP said the male driver was driving at speeds of about 60 to 80 km/h, holding up traffic behind the pursuit, which was helped by the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit.

Scott said the driver was taken out of the vehicle through the window, as officers felt an immediate need to arrest him due to his level of impairment along with the fact the car was smoking.

The driver is facing driving-related charges, RCMP said, including charges of driving while impaired.

RCMP thanked the drivers on the highway that were behind the pursuit, saying in a release it gave the officers “a safe pocket to work in and manage this situation.”