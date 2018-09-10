Man arrested following wild vehicle pursuit in southeast Calgary
A A
A man has been arrested following a wild police pursuit early Monday morning.
Police said it all began after a truck was taken from an industrial site near 84 Street S.E. and Glenmore Trail.
Officers tracked the vehicle as it rammed through fences in the community of Temple before leaving the city and driving to the Chestermere area.
Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. police said the truck went off the road through farmers fields and into wire fences before heading back into Calgary and finally stopping at a home in Pineridge.
Officers surrounded the house and the suspect gave himself up, police said.
Police said charges are pending.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.