ASIRT investigating dramatic police pursuit, shooting in Calgary’s northeast

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in following a police shooting in Calgary’s northeast Monday night.

At around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said a patrol unit spotted a stolen pickup truck in the area of 64 Avenue and 68 Street N.E.

When police tried to stop the truck in the 100 block of Martindale Court N.E., the suspect vehicle rammed the police car and also hit a home, police said.

It was during this confrontation that the officer discharged their firearm, police said.

“No one is believed to have been injured as a result of the shooting,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

The vehicle then managed to flee the scene, often driving dangerously and at one point into oncoming traffic. It was during this time the suspect vehicle hit another car in the area around Barlow Trail and 25 Avenue N.E.

“Police are asking the driver of this vehicle to come forward and call police as they left the area before officers could arrive,” police said.

A few minutes later, police said the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control and slammed into a home in the 200 block of 32 Avenue N.W.

“Force was used, including the use of a canine unit police service dog, to contain and take the driver into custody,” police said.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries related to the crash and not due to gunshot wounds, police said.

There were no other injuries reported, police added.

“The subject officer is now on a 30-day administrative leave, as per policy,” police said.