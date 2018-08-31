ASIRT investigating police shooting in northeast Calgary community of Redstone

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in following a police shooting in the northeast Calgary community of Redstone Friday.

The incident occurred at around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Redstone Street at Redstone Drive N.E., police said.

EMS said a man in his 20s was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and they didn’t treat anyone else.

Police have cordoned off a large area while they investigate.

