ASIRT investigating police shooting in northeast Calgary community of Redstone
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in following a police shooting in the northeast Calgary community of Redstone Friday.
The incident occurred at around 3:45 a.m. in the area of Redstone Street at Redstone Drive N.E., police said.
EMS said a man in his 20s was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and they didn’t treat anyone else.
Police have cordoned off a large area while they investigate.
— More to come
