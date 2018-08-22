Police investigate 2 separate shootings in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating two separate shootings in the city’s northeast.

At around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said a man heard someone in an alleyway in the 200 block of Travis Place N.E.

The man went out to confront the person when shots were fired, police said.

No one was injured but police said bullets struck a nearby house.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police said.

About ten minutes later, police said shots were fired at a house in the 200 block of 72 Street N.E., striking a window

The homeowner was awake when they heard the gunfire and nobody was injured, police said.

Police said they are not sure if the two incidents are related.