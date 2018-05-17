1 dead, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting in southeast Calgary

One person is dead and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in southeast Calgary on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Penbrooke Close at about 11 a.m. for a break and enter. When they arrived, it was confirmed that unknown people were in the home.

A resident of the home told Global News no one was home at the time of the break in.

Calgary police said one person was shot and killed by police.

A second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries police said are unrelated to the shooting.

Police said no officers were injured.