May 17, 2018 2:40 pm
Updated: May 17, 2018 3:49 pm

1 dead, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting in southeast Calgary

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police on the scene of a shooting in southeast Calgary on Thursday, May 17.

Christa Dao/Global News
One person is dead and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in southeast Calgary on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Penbrooke Close at about 11 a.m. for a break and enter. When they arrived, it was confirmed that unknown people were in the home.

A resident of the home told Global News no one was home at the time of the break in.

Calgary police said one person was shot and killed by police.

A second person was taken to hospital with serious injuries police said are unrelated to the shooting.

Police said no officers were injured.

