Calgary police officer shot responding to active gun call in Abbeydale

A Calgary police officer was shot Tuesday as officers were responding to an “active situation involving a firearm” in the northeast community of Abbeydale.

“At roughly 12 o’clock we were called to reports of a shooting,” EMS spokesperson Nate Pike told Global News just before 1 p.m. at the scene.

“We’ve transported one patient in serious, life-threatening condition.”

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in an update at 1:03 p.m. the male officer’s condition was listed as stable.

Calgary police responded to the 100 block of Abingdon Way N.E. at about 9:30 a.m Tuesday morning for reports of a suspicious male.

They asked people in the area to take shelter.

WATCH: Police escorted an ambulance to hospital after a Calgary police member was wounded in Abbeydale.

A Global News cameraman on the scene reported seeing an officer injured in the street.

He said the officer was then put into an ambulance and taken away from the scene.

He also reported hearing shots coming from a home that was semi-contained by police. A garage in the area was also seen burning with smoke visible in the area.

“The biggest thing we’re trying to stress to people right now is to avoid the community of Abbeydale,” Pike said. “If they are in the community, the best thing they can do is get down into the basements until the Calgary Police Service says this issue is resolved.”

The alleged shooter was not in police custody as of 12:50 p.m. Road blockages were in place in the community of Abbeydale at the 16 Avenue overpass as well as on Abbeydale Way.

Several police units were seen in the area with at least 20 police vehicles and tactical officers in the street.