Calgary police investigate life-threatening shooting in the Beltline
A A
Calgary police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the Beltline area of Calgary Friday morning.
At around 12:22 a.m., police said they received a call for a shooting in the area of 13 Ave. and 14 St. S.W.
Police said upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said detectives are gathering CCTV video from a gasoline station and talking to witnesses.
— More to come…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.