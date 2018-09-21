Crime
September 21, 2018 8:07 am

Calgary police investigate life-threatening shooting in the Beltline

By Online journalist  Global News

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the city's southwest on Sept. 21, 2018.

Tom Reynolds/Global News
Calgary police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in the Beltline area of Calgary Friday morning.

At around 12:22 a.m., police said they received a call for a shooting in the area of 13 Ave. and 14 St. S.W.

Police said upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the city’s southwest on Sept. 21, 2018.

Tom Reynolds/Global News

Police said detectives are gathering CCTV video from a gasoline station and talking to witnesses.

— More to come…

