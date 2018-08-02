Crime
Calgary police charge man in fatal weekend shooting

Police investigate after shots were fired in southeast Calgary on July 28, 2018.

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Police said officers were called for reports of gunshots at around 1 a.m. Saturday at the Town & Country Motor Hotel at 1825 50 Street S.E.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police believe two men were involved in an altercation which led to the shots being fired.

Adam Colquhoun, 43, was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries.

On July 31, Ryan Oliver Reid Foster, 37, of Calgary, was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

“This is Calgary’s seventh murder of 2018,” police said.

