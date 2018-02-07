‘I’m sorry’: Jerry Goodeagle apologizes for fatally shooting Calgary man in Forest Lawn

A man who admitted to killing another man in the southeast Calgary community of Forest Lawn nearly two-and-a-half years ago apologized to the victim’s family Wednesday.

Jerry Cody Goodeagle was supposed to stand trial last November, but instead pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Justice Rosemary Nation sentenced Goodeagle to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years, which was the joint submission by the prosecution and defence.

Jonathan Joe Schmeikal, 34, was found dead in the middle of the street in the 2600 block of 43 Street S.E. on Sept. 30, 2015.

A second man, Dyson Kayleb White, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case.

READ MORE: Pair pleads guilty in 2015 shooting death in southeast Calgary

According to an agreed statement of facts, when the fatal altercation happened, Goodeagle was a passenger in a stolen truck that White was driving. White, Goodeagle and a third man were driving around Calgary while smoking crystal methamphetamine.

Court heard Schmeikal called White asking to buy $100 worth of the drug and made a plan to meet up. Before picking up Schmeikal, White told Goodeagle he was upset because Schmeikal owed him money.

It was after midnight that Schmeikal got into the stolen truck, and the group of four smoked crystal meth together. Soon after, White started to argue with Schmeikal, demanding money and alleging Schmeikal had unpaid debts.

Court heard that fight escalated and Goodeagle pointed a loaded, sawed-off .22 calibre rifle at Schmeikal, demanding he give White money.

“Goodeagle fired one shot from the gun, hitting Schmeikal on the right flank of his body,” the prosecution said.

Schmeikal was able to get the door of the truck open and fell out. He later died from the gunshot wound and was found several hours later.

Goodeagle stood in the prisoner’s box and addressed the court before the sentence was passed.

“I take responsibility for my actions,” Goodeagle said.

“I’d like to apologize to the family for the grief I’ve put them through… I’m sorry for that.”

He told the victim’s family he prays for them.

“Even if you don’t believe me, I do pray for you guys,” he said.

READ MORE: Forest Lawn murder victim remembered as kind, happy man by grieving family

Goodeagle went on to apologize to his family as well.

White’s case has been put over until March 5.

Justice Nation asked for greater clarification on his medical situation.

“I want a letter from the surgeon indicating yes, there is going to be surgery… what the situation is,” Nation said.