Pair pleads guilty in 2015 shooting death in southeast Calgary

Two men charged in a death in Forest Lawn two years ago have pleaded guilty for their parts in the crime.

Jonathan Joe Schmeikal, 34, was found dead in the middle of the street in the 2600 block of 43 Street S.E. on Sept. 30, 2015.

Investigators said he had been driven around in a stolen vehicle before he was shot to death and left on the street.

Two men were later charged and their trial was supposed to begin on Wednesday.

But Jerry Cody Goodeagle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, while Dyson White pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Both are expected back in court Nov. 17, as lawyers look to determine a sentencing date.