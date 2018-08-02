Calgary police investigate shooting in Kensington Thursday

Calgary police are investigating an overnight shooting in the Kensington area Thursday.

Multiple 911 calls came in shortly after 3 a.m. for what police said was an altercation that broke out between two groups of people along 10 Street and 3 Avenue N.W.

One person was shot as both parties sped away in vehicles, police said.

Police confirmed the victim was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Centre downtown. The 34-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the forearm and was transported from the centre to the hospital, EMS said.

— More to come