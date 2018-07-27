Calgary’s Macleod Trail closed as police incident unfolds

Southbound lanes on a stretch of Macleod Trail were closed Friday evening as what appeared to be a major police incident was underway.

Several police vehicles were seen blocking off the usually busy thoroughfare, along with police tape, just outside the Ranchman’s and McDonald’s restaurants just before 6 p.m. The road was closed between Heritage and Southland drives.

WATCH: A large police presence could be seen on MacLeod Trail Friday evening as police vehicles could be seen pinning a vehicle on the scene. Blake Lough reports.

A dark-coloured pickup truck was also seen pinned by police vehicles.

EMS said one man in his 20s was taken to hospital from the scene with minor injuries. A woman, also in her 20s, sustained minor injuries too but refused to be taken to hospital.

More to come.