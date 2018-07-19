Police shooting victim released from hospital and into police custody; ASIRT investigation continues

A man shot by Calgary police after a dramatic car chase earlier this month has been released from hospital into police custody, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

In an update issued on Wednesday, ASIRT said the events leading to the police shooting began on July 12 in the Calgary community of Ogden, where Calgary police had been tracking a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck with the assistance of a police helicopter and tactical team.

“The driver, a 30-year-old man, and the passenger, a 22-year-old woman, were known to police,” ASIRT said in the release. “They were also the subjects of an investigation related to an incident in the same vehicle a day earlier when someone allegedly pointed a shotgun.”

After tracking the vehicle for about five hours, police set up a spike belt in an attempt to stop the truck. The truck hit the belt and one of the tires was destroyed, ASIRT said.

ASIRT said the truck continued with the damaged tire before stopping at Auburn Bay Drive S.E. near Auburn Meadows Way S.E. at about 11:15 p.m.

Another vehicle, a stolen Toyota Highlander SUV being driven by a 33-year-old man, then arrived at the scene and the two people from the pickup truck jumped in.

“As police moved in to arrest, the driver of the stolen Highlander tried to drive away,” ASIRT said. “A confrontation occurred that resulted in a member of the CPS [Calgary Police Service] tactical team firing his gun. The 33-year-old driver sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and a second gunshot wound to the abdomen.”

Despite the police gunshots, the Highlander SUV managed to drive away from the police, later stopping a few blocks away. ASIRT said the 30-year-old man and the 22-year-old woman then attempted to flee police on foot, but were later arrested by police a short distance away.

The shooting victim was treated by police until paramedics arrived.

“The 33-year-old man, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was admitted to hospital and required surgery on his hand,” ASIRT said.

Police have laid charges against three people in connection with the incident.

In addition to failure to comply charges, Brady Gillingham, 33, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by a peace officer.

Darby Benedict, 22, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

Cole McLean, 30, is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and driving uninsured on the highway. He is also charged with breaching his probation order, unlawfully being in a house and urinating or defecating in public.

ASIRT said the investigation continues and won’t be making any further comments.

With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News