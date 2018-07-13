Crime
July 13, 2018 2:59 am

Police Presence in Auburn Bay

Calgary Police have taped off two scenes in the community of Auburn Bay.  Officers rushed to the Southeast Neighbourhood just before 11 p.m. Thursday night. Along one of the closed off roads, a blue truck can be seen with all of its doors left wide open.  Officials won’t confirm what is being investigated at this time or if anyone has been taken into custody.  Police say more details will be released throughout the morning.

