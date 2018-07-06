ASIRT seeking witnesses of deadly police shooting near Whitecourt

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is looking to speak with people who may have witnessed a fatal police shooting near Whitecourt earlier this week.

RCMP members were looking for a particular vehicle associated with an incident on Monday, July 2 in Valhalla. ASIRT did not specifically say what the suspect was wanted for.

At approximately 12 p.m. the following day, RCMP officers found a suspect vehicle parked at the Chickadee Creek rest stop along Highway 43, west of Whitecourt. Police said the lone occupant of the vehicle appeared to be asleep in the reclined driver’s seat.

ASIRT said a confrontation occurred as the officers approached the vehicle, which resulted in Mounties firing their guns. The 31-year-old man was hit and suffered significant injuries. He died on the scene.

READ MORE: Man dead after confrontation with RCMP near Whitecourt; ASIRT investigates

The 31-year-old man’s identity has not been released.

ASIRT is seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. In particular, investigators want to speak to people who may have been in a dark-coloured Ford Escape and a larger work or commercial-type vehicle, as well as any other members of the public who may have been at the Chickadee Creek rest stop at noon on July 3.

ASIRT is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

READ MORE: Edmonton-area officers’ use of force in July 2017 incident was questionable: police watchdog

Whitecourt is located about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.