Whitecourt RCMP on scene of ‘unfolding incident’ near Highway 43 rest stop

Whitecourt RCMP are asking people to avoid an area west of the town as they search for a suspect who fled from police on Tuesday.

A heavy police presence could be seen along Highway 43 west of Whitecourt, near Chickadee Creek.

“The area surrounding a rest area is contained in search of a suspect who fled from police,” RCMP said in a media release shortly after 1:30 p.m.

“The situation is being contained and a large police presence is on scene to ensure public safety.”

Police did not say what the suspect was wanted for. Officers said extensive traffic delays should be expected along Highway 43 and drivers should take a different route while the investigation is underway.

Whitecourt is located about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

