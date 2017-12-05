Crime
December 5, 2017 7:35 pm
Updated: December 5, 2017 7:40 pm

Calgary police look for suspect vehicle in Auburn Bay shooting

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Toyota Highlander (similar to this one) stolen during a shooting in Auburn Bay on Dec. 4.

Calgary Police Service
A A

Calgary police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to a shooting in Auburn Bay on Monday evening.

Police were called to the 0-100 block of Auburn Meadows Garden S.E. just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigate shooting in Auburn Bay

When they arrived they found a man with serious injuries who was then taken to hospital.

Police believe the victim was approached by two unknown men as he parked his vehicle in an alley. The victim then involved in an altercation with the offenders when he got out of the vehicle.

Police said one of the victims fled the scene in the victim’s black 2012 Toyota Highlander. The second fled in a separate, possibly green, vehicle.

17-12-05toyotahighlander

Calgary police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Toyota Highlander (similar to this one) stolen during a shooting in Auburn Bay on Dec. 4.

Calgary Police Service
17-12-05toyotahighlander2

Calgary police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Toyota Highlander (similar to this one) stolen during a shooting in Auburn Bay on Dec. 4.

Calgary Police Service
17-12-05toyotahighlander3

Calgary police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Toyota Highlander (similar to this one) stolen during a shooting in Auburn Bay on Dec. 4.

Calgary Police Service

Investigators are still working to establish accurate suspect descriptions and a motive.

The public is being asked to keep an eye out for the Toyota Highlander, which had Alberta licence plate number BWX4030 attached at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Auburn Bay
Auburn Bay shooting
Auburn Bay Shooting Suspect Vehicle
Calgary crime
Calgary Police Service
Crime

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News