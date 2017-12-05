Calgary police look for suspect vehicle in Auburn Bay shooting

Calgary police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle believed to be connected to a shooting in Auburn Bay on Monday evening.

Police were called to the 0-100 block of Auburn Meadows Garden S.E. just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigate shooting in Auburn Bay

When they arrived they found a man with serious injuries who was then taken to hospital.

Police believe the victim was approached by two unknown men as he parked his vehicle in an alley. The victim then involved in an altercation with the offenders when he got out of the vehicle.

Police said one of the victims fled the scene in the victim’s black 2012 Toyota Highlander. The second fled in a separate, possibly green, vehicle.

Investigators are still working to establish accurate suspect descriptions and a motive.

The public is being asked to keep an eye out for the Toyota Highlander, which had Alberta licence plate number BWX4030 attached at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.