Calgary police investigate shooting in Auburn Bay

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Auburn Bay on Monday evening.

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition just after 5 p.m. from the area of Auburn Meadows Garden, EMS said.

In a post on Facebook, Calgary police spokesperson Const. Jeremy Shaw said officers are “currently investigating a shooting that took place.”

“The victim has been transported to hospital, and we will hopefully be making an arrest of the offender shortly,” Shaw said.

More to come.