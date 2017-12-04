Calgary police investigate shooting in Auburn Bay
A A
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Auburn Bay on Monday evening.
One person was taken to hospital in serious condition just after 5 p.m. from the area of Auburn Meadows Garden, EMS said.
In a post on Facebook, Calgary police spokesperson Const. Jeremy Shaw said officers are “currently investigating a shooting that took place.”
“The victim has been transported to hospital, and we will hopefully be making an arrest of the offender shortly,” Shaw said.
More to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.