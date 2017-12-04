Crime
December 4, 2017 7:48 pm

Calgary police investigate shooting in Auburn Bay

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

FILE: Calgary Police Service logo.

Dani Lantela/Global News File
A A

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Auburn Bay on Monday evening.

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition just after 5 p.m. from the area of Auburn Meadows Garden, EMS said.

In a post on Facebook, Calgary police spokesperson Const. Jeremy Shaw said officers are “currently investigating a shooting that took place.”

“The victim has been transported to hospital, and we will hopefully be making an arrest of the offender shortly,” Shaw said.

More to come.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Auburn Bay shooting
Auburn Bay shooting investigation
Auburn Meadows Garden
Auburn Meadows Garden Shooting
Calgary
Calgary crime
Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News