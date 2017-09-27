Calgary police investigate after young girls approached by ‘suspicious person’ in Auburn Bay

Calgary police are investigating after two nine-year-old girls were approached by a “suspicious person” Wednesday morning in Auburn Bay.

Police said it happened at around 8:25 a.m. in the 200 block of Auburn Bay Boulevard as the two girls were walking to catch the school bus.

Police said they were approached by an unknown man, who attempted to grab one of them by the backpack. They managed to get away.

Officers said the man fled into a nearby alley.

The girls continued on to school and reported the incident to school officials, who contacted the girls’ parents, who in turn reported it to police.

Police describe the suspect as 5’6″ tall, weighing 130 to 140 pounds with dirty blonde hair. They said he was wearing running shoes, a grey hoodie and black sweatpants.

Police had no suspects as of Wednesday night, but said they were checking CCTV cameras in the area as part of the investigation.

They said the incident is a reminder to parents to talk to their kids about what to do when they are approached by strangers.