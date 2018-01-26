Man charged following police pursuit near Lethbridge

A Lethbridge man is facing a lengthy list of charges that stem from a police pursuit on Thursday.

It all started when Lethbridge police spotted a stolen Ford F-350 pickup truck at the West Side Trailer Court on Westside Drive. Police said they believe the vehicle was involved in a recent break-and-enter and theft in Coaldale.

When officers attempted to make a traffic stop, police said the vehicle rammed two police vehicles at high speed before taking off towards Coalhurst.

Police deployed stop sticks along Highway 3, which deflated its tires, but the truck continued on for about 11 kilometres south of the highway, where a passenger left the vehicle and was apprehended.

The driver continued south before the truck got stuck in a ditch, at which point the driver was taken into custody.

Winston Frederick Hegi, 27, faces numerous charges in relation to the police pursuit, including dangerous driving, flight from police and the assault of a police officer with a weapon.