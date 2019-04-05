Alberta election candidates in Taber-Warner make pitch to high school students

Some teenagers in Taber, Alta., got a taste of the democratic process when a school hosted a debate in advance of the April 16 provincial election.

Grade 10 students from W.R. Myers High School asked questions to all four candidates in the Taber-Warner riding.

A number of different topics were addressed at the Friday morning forum, including the economy, GSAs and minimum wage.

“I think it affects every kid in our school. We all need part-time jobs and need to make money. I think it impacts us,” said Grade 10 student Alanna Makarchuk.

About half a dozen students posed questions to UCP incumbent Grant Hunter, the NDP’s Laura Ross-Giroux, Liberal Amy Yates and the Alberta Party’s Jason Beekman.

One of the issues many students wanted to know about was the candidates’ stances on oil and gas.

“It has really hit home for a lot of people here — seeing their families or friends suffer through quite the downturn. And they’re ready for something to change and for something to look up,” said student Josh Gardner.

The debate was organized by some of the school’s social studies teachers and was well attended with more than 300 people in the crowd.

The school’s principal said the forum will help some Grade 12 students, who are able to cast a ballot on April 16.

“(It’s) very informative for those individuals who will vote for the first time.

“When they have that opportunity, we are very lucky in Canada to be able to do that,” said Ken Pon.

Even though most of the teens aren’t eligible to vote, Makarchuk said it is vital for her to learn about the person who will be representing the Taber-Warner riding in Edmonton.

“It does affect us and in two years, I’ll be able to vote. So I need to be able to know where which party stands and what will affect me the most,” she said.

Makarchuck and her classmates gained some knowledge for when their votes could count the next time Albertans head to the polls.