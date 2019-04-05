Decision Alberta

April 5, 2019 8:17 am

Alberta election Day 18: The day after the debate

By Staff The Canadian Press

There were no knock-out blows delivered in Alberta’s election debate on Thursday night.

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney and NDP Leader Rachel Notley accused each other of failing fundamental tests of public trust.

Kenney accused Notley of bungling the economy and kowtowing to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while Notley labelled Kenney a snake oil salesman on social issues and a cheat.

Alberta Election Fact Check: leaders issue plenty of jabs, but many weren’t totally true

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel said both Notley and Kenney are failing people and his centrist party focuses on the economy and on social issues.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan pushed his economic plan, including eliminating provincial income tax for almost all Albertans while bringing in a sales tax to stabilize revenues.

UCP leader Jason Kenney, left to right, Liberal Party leader David Khan, NDP Leader and incumbent premier Rachel Notley and Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel take their places during the 2019 Alberta Leaders Debate in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

The election is on April 16.

Where the leaders will be Friday on the Alberta election campaign trail

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Edmonton — Announcement of Seniors policy (11 a.m., Lewis Estates Retirement, 9310 – 211 St.)

St. Albert — St. Albert Lifestyles Expo (3 p.m., Servus Credit Union Place, 400 Campbell Rd.)

No schedules have been released for Notley, Kenney or Khan.

