Alberta election Day 18: The day after the debate

There were no knock-out blows delivered in Alberta’s election debate on Thursday night.

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney and NDP Leader Rachel Notley accused each other of failing fundamental tests of public trust.

Kenney accused Notley of bungling the economy and kowtowing to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while Notley labelled Kenney a snake oil salesman on social issues and a cheat.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel said both Notley and Kenney are failing people and his centrist party focuses on the economy and on social issues.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan pushed his economic plan, including eliminating provincial income tax for almost all Albertans while bringing in a sales tax to stabilize revenues.

The election is on April 16.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Edmonton — Announcement of Seniors policy (11 a.m., Lewis Estates Retirement, 9310 – 211 St.)

St. Albert — St. Albert Lifestyles Expo (3 p.m., Servus Credit Union Place, 400 Campbell Rd.)

No schedules have been released for Notley, Kenney or Khan.

