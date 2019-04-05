Halton police release photo of robbery suspect
Halton police have released a photo of a suspect who is wanted in connection with multiple daytime break and enters.
Police say the thefts occurred at apartment building storage areas at several locations across the region, including Burlington, Oakville and Milton, where the thief targeted coin-operated laundry machines.
The suspect is described as male, 25 to 35 years of age, five foot 10 to six foot three with an olive complexion, slim to medium build, dark hair and dark facial hair. He was wearing grey pants, a black bomber-style vest/jacket with a white ‘FETL’ logo over the heart on the front, black shoes with white trim and dark-coloured gloves with white writing on the back of the hand. The suspect was also observed wearing a New York Jets toque during one of the occurrences.
Police are asking the assistance of the public in identifying the suspect and the unique logo ‘FETL’ on his vest/ jacket.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact 2 District, Criminal Investigations Bureau, Detective Omar Nadim at 905-825-4747 ext. 2278.
