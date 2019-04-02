Canada
April 2, 2019 10:52 pm
Updated: April 2, 2019 10:53 pm

Woman dead after fire at assisted living apartment building in Oakville

By Web Writer  Global News

A woman has died after a fire at a Robinson Street apartment in Oakville Wednesday evening.

Global News
A A

Officials say an elderly woman is dead after a fire at an assisted living apartment building in Oakville.

Emergency crews were called with reports of a fire at 259 Robinson Rd., near Trafalgar Road and Lakeshore Road East, at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The building is operated by the March of Dimes Canada.

Halton Region Paramedic Services said they transported the victim, who hasn’t been identified, to hospital with critical injuries.

READ MORE: One man dies following house fire in Brampton

Police said she later died in hospital.

Halton Regional Police said the fire was contained to a single unit on the second floor and that no one else was injured.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halton Regional Paramedic Services
Halton Regional Police fire
March Of Dimes Canada
Oakville
Oakville assisted living fire
Oakville fatal fire
Oakville Fire
Oakville news
Robinson Street
Robinson Street apartment fire
Robinson Street Oakville
Trafalgar Road

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.