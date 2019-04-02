Woman dead after fire at assisted living apartment building in Oakville

Officials say an elderly woman is dead after a fire at an assisted living apartment building in Oakville.

Emergency crews were called with reports of a fire at 259 Robinson Rd., near Trafalgar Road and Lakeshore Road East, at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The building is operated by the March of Dimes Canada.

Halton Region Paramedic Services said they transported the victim, who hasn’t been identified, to hospital with critical injuries.

READ MORE: One man dies following house fire in Brampton

Police said she later died in hospital.

Halton Regional Police said the fire was contained to a single unit on the second floor and that no one else was injured.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Fire Call – Update – Roads in the area of have been re-opened although Police and Fire remain at 239 Robinson St.

Thank you for your cooperation in staying away from the area

All future media information and updates will be provided from the scene ^JK — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) April 2, 2019