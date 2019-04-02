Woman dead after fire at assisted living apartment building in Oakville
Officials say an elderly woman is dead after a fire at an assisted living apartment building in Oakville.
Emergency crews were called with reports of a fire at 259 Robinson Rd., near Trafalgar Road and Lakeshore Road East, at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The building is operated by the March of Dimes Canada.
Halton Region Paramedic Services said they transported the victim, who hasn’t been identified, to hospital with critical injuries.
Police said she later died in hospital.
Halton Regional Police said the fire was contained to a single unit on the second floor and that no one else was injured.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
